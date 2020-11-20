Fayetteville students collect donations for local charities

The students collected 500 boxes of mac and cheese for 7 Hills Day Center and over 200 pairs of socks for the Salvation Army.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Washington Elementary has spent the last few months collecting items to give back to local charities and for reaching their goal of items, the assistant principal had a treat in store for her students.

Thursday (Nov. 19) morning if you were driving down by College and LaFeyette you might have seen someone wearing a tutu and holding a sign that says "honk if you love Washington." Ther person was Assistant Principal Ruth Mobley

After her students reached their fundraising goal she spent the morning celebrating them with the community.

“Our children love giving back, they do every year but this year felt really special to them they were really thinking about others and wanting to give back,” Mobley said.

This year the students helped two local charities. They collected 500 boxes of mac and cheese for 7 Hills Day Center and over 200 pairs of socks for the Salvation Army.

“We love helping people,” said student Gia Jones

Gia and her sister Cassie are 4th graders at Washington Elementary and say one of their favorite things at the school is "Choose Love," a school-wide organization that teaches students the importance of giving back.

The food and sock drive was put on by "Choose Love," something the Jones sisters are proud to be apart of.

“We get to make up fundraisers and help the homeless and help people and we get to make up fundraisers for the school and stuff,” Jones said.

Not only were students like the Jones sisters excited to reach their goal and give back as a school but they love making Ms. Mobley proud.

Because of the pandemic, Mobley says the students worked extra hard to meet their fundraising goals and that's why she was out today celebrating while community members drove by honking. Some students even came out to see their assistant principal.

“This is something extra special to let them know how much we care and how much we appreciate them,” Mobley said.

Giving back is a lesson Mobley says is very important for students to understand, especially in a year where many are hurting.

Not only is it a way for them to give back, but she also said it brings back a sense of normalcy too.

"I think they’re learning a sense of community and connecting us to each other and then two others that may need something so it’s real important for us to be together they love something that seems a little bit normal in these different times so for ms Mobley to still be doing something silly even during a pandemic this is kind of exciting for all of us,” Mobley said.