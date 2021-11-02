Fayetteville startup ObiiGo launches vehicle repair app

Users enter their vehicle information and service request or fault code into the app, and participating shops offer bids within 30 minutes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Fayetteville-based startup ObiiGo recently launched the first app allowing users to receive bids for vehicle maintenance and repair work from independent automotive shops.

John Harmon, founder and CEO, said he started working on the app about two years ago after moving to the area to care for family.

“The real genesis is we’re trying to bring the repair facilities and the car owners together so that they can work in unison,” he said. “They both win. The shop gets a customer. The customer gets good value, good repairs and people save money. That’s the free market system.”