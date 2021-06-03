Fayetteville startup grows amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — About seven years ago, Colton Knittig was grilling for friends when he needed a light to see what he was cooking, but the porch light was out.
Meanwhile, he held a platter and spatula and under his chin was a cellphone to shine a light so he could see.
“I thought, ‘Why can’t we put these two things together here and put a light directly in the tool,’” Knittig said. “And Grillight was born.”
Knittig, president and co-founder of Fayetteville-based grill accessory company Grillight, said the company was established in January 2014 after he and a co-founder spent about two months developing the spatula with a built-in flashlight. Since then, new iterations of the Original Grillight LED Spatula have been developed. The company has 14 products.
