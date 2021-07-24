Police say the man shot is a former police officer and that Fayetteville officers were attempting to detain him after his bond was revoked for a previous arrest.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A standoff with a suicidal man at a McDonald's on Joyce Boulevard in Fayetteville Friday night ended with the suspect being shot by police after he tried towards a nearby furniture store with a weapon.

Sgt. Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department has identified Skylar Houston, a former police officer, as the man shot.

The standoff started around 3:30 p.m. when police attempted to detain Skylar from his car in a McDonald's parking lot. According to Sgt. Murphy, Skylar was previously arrested for possessing meth and being involved in a shooting inside Fayetteville city limits. Skylar posted bail after each arrest.

Skylar's bond had been revoked, which led to his attempted arrest Friday after being spotted at the fast-food restaurant.

Sgt. Murphy says when officers attempted to apprehend Skylar, he allegedly held a gun to his head, which led to a lengthy standoff with police that blocked traffic. SWAT was called to the scene.

Just before 10:00 p.m., SWAT members fired tear gas into Skylar's vehicle. He then exited his car with a gun, Sgt. Murphy said, and police fired non-lethal rounds.

Skylar then attempted to run into Cle's Furniture nearby, and that's when officers used deadly force to try and stop him.

Skylar fell to the ground after being shot. He then got up and ran towards officers without a weapon in his hand, and officers used a taser to get him into custody.

Central EMS arrived on the scene and transported Skylar to a hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.