One person injured in early morning Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville Police say the injury was non-life threatening.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police responded to a shooting incident in the 800 block of Piedmont Place on Tuesday (Oct. 20), at approximately 1:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, one victim was found who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.

Based on the initial investigation, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) believes this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the FPD at (479) 587-3520.

This is an on-going investigation.