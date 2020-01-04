Fayetteville Schools ran out of student meals with many children still waiting in line due to an unexpected turnout

The school district provided over 4000 meals to children Tuesday morning but still ran out of food before many were served.

Fayetteville Public Schools (FPS) had an overwhelming turnout for the first day of their new “one-trip ten meal pickup" procedure at the Owl Creek School location Tuesday (Mar. 31).

Tuesday morning before the meal service, the school posted an invite to the community on its Facebook page writing, “We are ready to serve you! Families may pick up the 10 meal packages (5 breakfasts/5 lunches) today at Owl Creek School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beautiful healthy food and safe serving practices. Looking forward to seeing smiling student faces today!”

2,235 breakfasts and 2,235 lunches were provided to children Tuesday morning, but due to an unexpected turnout, the school ran out of meals when many families were still waiting in line.

Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent, John Colbert posted a letter to the community writing, “Our staff worked very hard to be prepared based on the previous participation numbers. The numbers today were much higher than anticipated. We are planning to prepare additional meals for the following week.”

In Superintendent Colbert’s letter, he listed other locations for families to receive food for the day, including FPS Outback, and the Salvation Army.

Beginning Apr. 7, FPS Meal Service will be expanded to five locations and will serve the 10-meal package on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The locations include:

Asbell Elementary

Butterfield Elementary

Happy Hollow Elementary

Owl Creek Elementary

FPS Food Truck at the Public Library