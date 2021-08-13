Fayetteville Schools offer free breakfast and lunch for children

Any child in the community 18 years old and younger, regardless of school affiliation, may receive a free meal through the pre-order weekly meal pack program.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville public schools announced they will be offering free breakfast and lunch for all children through June of 2022.

According to the district's website, the FPS Child Nutrition program will offer free meals to all children 18 years old and younger through temporary Federal program flexibility.

Students attending in-person learning will receive free meals at school in the cafeteria. Second meals and a la carte options will be full price. Students attending Fayetteville Virtual Academy (and any siblings) can receive a pre-ordered free weekly meal pack.

Any child in the community 18 years old and younger, regardless of school affiliation, may receive a free meal through the pre-order weekly meal pack program.

HOW TO ORDER:

Fayetteville Virtual Academy students and FVA siblings: Free 5-Day Meal Packs

Order at www.myschoolbucks.com. Use the online form to order your weekly meal packs each week for your Fayetteville Virtual Academy students. Add a free sibling meal pack for any children 0-18 years of age in the Add a Non-student Meal Pack section.

FVA families can also call in an order to the meal pack hotline at 479-305-0023. Click here for instructions for ordering via MySchoolBucks Meal Packs are ordered in advance by Wednesdays at 12 noon (the day before service).

Community Members: Free 5-Day Meal Packs

Families with children not enrolled in Fayetteville Public Schools can also place an order by Wednesday at noon each week by phone with the Meal Pack Order Hotline at 479-305-0023.

Meals for Students in Quarantine

Students learning remotely while quarantined can order a weekly meal pack by calling the Meal Pack Order Hotline at 479-305-0023 by Wednesdays at noon.

Meal Pack Pick Up Date/ Location/ Time

Weekly on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fayetteville High School. Enter the pick-up line off Buchanan street on the east side of the school.

Proof of Order

Present your student ID or order confirmation email at pick up. Students do not need to be present.

Menus

Click here for district menus.

Medical Meal Modifications

Need modified meals related to a medical condition? Call the Child Nutrition Office at 479-305-0023. Medical documentation is required to order modified meals.

SHOULD I COMPLETE A MEAL BENEFIT APPLICATION?