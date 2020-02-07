Fayetteville Board of Education to discuss face mask policy for students

A special meeting will take place Thursday to discuss plans for Fayetteville students to wear face masks during the upcoming school year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Board of Education could decide Thursday (July 2) if students will be required to wear a mask during the upcoming school year.

A special meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fayetteville High School cafeteria.

The purpose of the meeting will be to consider a proposed policy that would require the wearing of face coverings or masks by all students and staff members while at school, with a limited number of exceptions for either student health or instructional purposes.

On June 16, the Fayetteville City Council unanimously passed an ordinance requiring everyone to wear face masks inside public places in the city.

Many school districts in the region are still working on policies to keep students and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.