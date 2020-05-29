Fayetteville School Board approves land purchase for new school

The purchase of 23 acres of land in southwest Fayetteville on Rupple Road for $1.8 million will enable the construction of a new school to serve the district.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a recommendation for the purchase of land for a new school, as well as for architects and construction managers for upcoming projects at their regular monthly meeting on Thursday (May 28).

The purchase of 23 acres of land in southwest Fayetteville on Rupple Road for $1.8 million will enable the construction of a new school to serve the district. The district currently plans to open the new school in August of 2023.

The school board also approved recommendations for the architects and construction managers for the following projects:

Leverett and Washington Elementary Schools: JKJ Architects and Nabholz Construction

Ramay and Woodland Junior High Schools: Architecture Plus and Milestone Construction

Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) Outcomes: Crafton Tull and Nabholz Construction.

“We are thankful to our school board for allowing us to proceed on these important projects,” said superintendent Dr. John L Colbert. “They are all part of the Focus on the Future 2020 bond restructuring that our voters overwhelmingly approved in February. We are eager to get to work on the design and planning phases of these projects.”

The school board also approved a resolution to accept the sale of bonds that will create $114,665,831.51 in funds for the construction projects outlined in Focus on the Future 2020.

Board president Nika Waitsman said the school board was very pleased with the outcome of the bond sales.

“Even with the market uncertainty of the past few weeks, this is great news for our schools and the projects we want to undertake to truly position our schools for even greater success,” Waitsman said.