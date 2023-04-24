Fayetteville Sam's Club gas station closed amid fuel mix-up

Customers who got gas between April 21 and 24 and had car issues can file a claim.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam's Club has confirmed that fuel was delivered to the wrong tank over the weekend at their Fayetteville location and that the station is closed while it gets fixed.

Over the weekend, 5NEWS received reports of viewers' cars having trouble after getting gas at the Sam's Club in Fayetteville, alleging they went to fill up with unleaded but received diesel instead.

The exact mix-up hasn't been confirmed by Sam's Club. The company says customers that got gas from the Fayetteville location between 7 p.m. on April 21 and the morning of April 24 and are "experiencing fuel-related issues" can contact Sam's Club to file a claim by calling 866-227-9711.

"We apologize for the trouble this has caused our members and are taking actions to make it right," Sam's Club told 5NEWS.

