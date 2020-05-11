Fayetteville Salvation Army volunteers prepare for Thanksgiving

One volunteer is hoping to give back to dozens of families in our community this Thanksgiving.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Fayetteville Salvation Army Shelter director Greg chambers says since the pandemic began they’ve seen a far greater need in Northwest Arkansas

“We’ll still be providing meals to the community it’ll just be drive-thru instead of sit down," Chambers said. “By providing a meal it’s just our way of helping the community."

Along with the Salvation Army itself, one of its loyal volunteers, Katherine Haack, is hoping to make a difference this holiday season.

Haack says no matter what’s going on she was raised to give back.

“We didn’t have a lot of money," she said. "My grandparents did the best they could. But my grandpa and grandma both said always give no matter what you have."

So she took that lesson to heart.

Not only has Haack volunteered in the kitchen at the Fayetteville Salvation Army for the last few years, but she's posted on Facebook asking for the names of those who need help and then she'll deliver holiday meal baskets to families around the community.

“Turkey, dressing, green bean casserole everything you would want for Thanksgiving, desserts to bake," Haack said.

It's a holiday gift that Haack says is much needed, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Helping this year is so so important so people have a day of hope and they don’t have a day of 'I don’t have to worry about feeding my family'," she said.