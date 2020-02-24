Fayetteville Roots Festival announces 2020 lineup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Roots Festival, a celebration of amazing music and culinary talent, returns for its eleventh year this August.
Taking place Wednesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 30, the Fayetteville Roots Festival showcases nationally recognized musicians and chefs alongside the exquisite musical and culinary mavens of the Ozarks.
Artists will play at various venues in Fayetteville over the five-day event, including the Fayetteville Town Center on the Historic Downtown Square, George’s Majestic Lounge, and Pratt Place Inn and Barn.
Alongside the music, chefs at the festival will offer culinary creations with locally sourced ingredients, focusing on and supporting regional farmers, chefs and restaurants.
Bernice and Bryan Hembree, the husband and wife duo of Smokey & the Mirror and co-founders of Fayetteville Roots Festival, will also perform at the festival.
Music Lineup:
- Shovels & Rope
- Mandolin Orange
- Hayes Carll
- The Lone Bellow
- Bettye Lavette
- Ray Wylie Hubbard
- Capitol Sun Rays
- featuring Luther Dickinson, Grahame Lesh, Amy Helm, & Birds of Chicago
- Nancy And Beth
- starring Megan Mullally & Stephanie Hunt
- Madison Cunningham
- Peter Rowan’s The Free Mexican Airforce
- featuring Los Texmaniacs
- Iris Dement
- Cha Wa
- Cedric Burnside
- American Aquarium
- Dom Flemons
- Steve Poltz
- Smokey & The Mirror
- Freddy & Francine
- Ana Egge
- Tre Burt
- Arkansauce
- Raina Rose
- Radio Free Honduras
- Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo
