Fayetteville Roots Festival announces 2020 lineup

The Fayetteville Roots Festival, a celebration of amazing music and culinary talent, returns for its eleventh year this August.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Roots Festival, a celebration of amazing music and culinary talent, returns for its eleventh year this August.

Taking place Wednesday, August 26 through Sunday, August 30, the Fayetteville Roots Festival showcases nationally recognized musicians and chefs alongside the exquisite musical and culinary mavens of the Ozarks.

Artists will play at various venues in Fayetteville over the five-day event, including the Fayetteville Town Center on the Historic Downtown Square, George’s Majestic Lounge, and Pratt Place Inn and Barn.

Alongside the music, chefs at the festival will offer culinary creations with locally sourced ingredients, focusing on and supporting regional farmers, chefs and restaurants.

Bernice and Bryan Hembree, the husband and wife duo of Smokey & the Mirror and co-founders of Fayetteville Roots Festival, will also perform at the festival.

Music Lineup:

Shovels & Rope

Mandolin Orange

Hayes Carll

The Lone Bellow

Bettye Lavette

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Capitol Sun Rays

featuring Luther Dickinson, Grahame Lesh, Amy Helm, & Birds of Chicago

Nancy And Beth

starring Megan Mullally & Stephanie Hunt

Madison Cunningham

Peter Rowan’s The Free Mexican Airforce

featuring Los Texmaniacs

Iris Dement

Cha Wa

Cedric Burnside

American Aquarium

Dom Flemons

Steve Poltz

Smokey & The Mirror

Freddy & Francine

Ana Egge

Tre Burt

Arkansauce

Raina Rose

Radio Free Honduras

Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo

For ticket information and to purchase, visit the Fayetteville Roots Festival ticketing page.