2020 Fayetteville Roots Festival postponed

The 2020 Fayetteville Roots Festival has been pushed back to 2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to unforeseen circumstances created by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 Fayetteville Roots Festival has been postponed.

The festival was scheduled to take place August 26-30, 2020. The event will now return in August of 2021.

The founders of the Roots Festival released the following message:

"The last eight weeks have been a trying time for communities across the nation and around the world. Our hearts go out to all those affected by COVID-19.

The music and culinary communities have been greatly impacted during this time, and our organization is no exception. We shuttered our year-round venue and home base, the Roots HQ on March 13, canceling all upcoming events and concerts until further notice. We continue to watch as musicians, chefs, non-profit organizations, venues, festivals, and restaurants alike face an uncertainty like we have not seen in modern times. The musicians and chefs slated to appear at Roots are no exception. Many of the gigs the musicians depend on to “route” into the festival have been canceled, and chefs are working to save their restaurants. While there have been times we have slipped towards despair over the future of music and the culinary arts, we are eternal optimists and have found most of our thoughts centering on positivity and hope for the future.

In 10 years of producing the Fayetteville Roots Festival, we have faced many obstacles. Through the support of the community surrounding Roots we have always overcome them, albeit not always as we planned. Some favorite moments over the years were when circumstances beyond our control forced a change, and our community, volunteers, artists, chefs, ticket holders, and supporters responded with love, kindness, and enthusiasm for the detour. Thank you for your relentless support and encouragement – it has always kept us going.

And with that, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 festival to August 26 – 29, 2021. It is the safest decision for our community, who come from over 30 states and countries and gather each August. The health and safety of our community is paramount.

We are working with the 2020 confirmed artists and chefs in hopes they will be able to join us in August 2021. We have great optimism that we will be able to keep the lineup the same. This will take time though, and we will make an official announcement about the 2021 lineup once we are able to do so."

2020 ticket holders have two options:

Keep your tickets for the festival happening in 2021

Request a refund

All ticket holders will have their existing tickets (and seats if applicable) for the 2020 festival honored for the August 2021 festival.

Those seeking a refund will need to email thecrew@therootsfest.org by June 18, 2020. You are asked to include your full name and order number in the email.