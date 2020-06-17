Three NWA cities made the top 20 list of 'Best Cities for Bikes'

Rogers, Fayetteville, and Bella Vista all ranked in the top 20 out of 567 U.S. cities.

ROGERS, Ark — PeopleForBikes.org released its third annual ratings of the ‘The Best Cities for Bikes’ in the United States.

Each year, peopleforbikes.org ranks the best US cities and towns when it comes to biking.

In 2020 three Northwest Arkansas cities made the top 20 list.

The City of Rogers ranked 7th, The City of Fayetteville ranked 11th and The city of Bella Vista ranked 15th out of 567 cities.

The City of Rogers says it performed well in the Acceleration, Safety and Reach categories.

The City of Bella Vista celebrated on Facebook writing, “Top 20 each year! We are proud to be ranked number 15 on this list of more than 500 cities!

PlacesForBikes is a data-driven approach to identifying the best U.S. cities and towns for bicycling to help city leaders pinpoint improvements that can make riding better for everyone.

The full ratings for all cities are available HERE.

The 'City Rating Score' includes data from the following sources:

PlacesForBikes Community Survey

PlacesForBikes City Snapshot

PlacesForBikes Bike Network Analysis (BNA)

U.S. Census American Community Survey (ACS)

Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS)

Sports Marketing Surveys Bicycle Participation (SMS)

