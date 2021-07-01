Fayetteville retirement community sold for $37 million

City planners approved a development plan earlier this year for Grand Village’s second phase. It will consist of 33 additional cottages and a clubhouse.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rogers investment firm Beaty Capital Group Inc. completed a $37 million deal July 1 to buy the Grand Village at Clear Creek retirement community at 1998 W. Grand Blvd. in Fayetteville.

In a news release, the new owners say the development is “the premier independent living facility in Washington and Benton counties.”

It’s situated on 20.5 acres near Sam’s Club, west of the Interstate 49/Fulbright Expressway interchange.

“We are pleased with the way the transaction worked out,” Beaty Capital Group president Lance Beaty said in a statement. “I believe this is one of the best assets in the NWA market and we look forward to expanding and continuing to provide a premium independent living experience for our residents.”