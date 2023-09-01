Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom in Fayetteville gave its customers free pizza to celebrate its grand opening on Sunday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend.

"I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.

"Northwest Arkansas is exploding," said Nathan Sypult, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom customer and Rogers native.

Along with the population growth comes a boom in new businesses.

"I had heard this new pizza place was opening and I got to support businesses that come to Northwest Arkansas," Sypult said.

"We just wanted to be a part of that growth and create some new experiences," said Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom Co-owner, Ben Roberts.

Roberts and his wife Monica are the franchise owners of the new restaurant. The place opened its door Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3959 N. Steele Blvd. Suite 152 in Fayetteville.

"It's the first one in the state of Arkansas," said Monica.

According to the corporate website, the Fayetteville location is only one of around six locations nationwide.

The Roberts' grand opening drew plenty of attention, with a line of people waiting outside to try the pizza and alcohol options.

"To walk outside and see that line of people ready to come in in share the experience was really touching and exciting," said Monica.

While seeing the crowd of people ready to try the new restaurant was exciting for the owners, customers say they were excited to try a new pizza place for free.

"So, we thought we'd come check it out," said Laure Burt. "And it was well worth the wait."

"I give it a 10/10," Boone said. He says he based his rate on the food and customer service.

"We're definitely going to be back," Burt said.

The Roberts say the restaurant has 40 different drink options and dozens of menu items. They also said their pizza is made fresh daily, adding that they make their sauce and dough at the restaurant.

For a menu and store hours, click here.

