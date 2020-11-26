Fayetteville restaurant collecting donations for fire victim

Atlas started a virtual tip jar earlier this spring to help employees due to COVID-19, but for the next two weeks, all proceeds will go to Shiloh Wilson.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Shiloh Wilson, a resident at the Myers Apartment Complex in Fayetteville, says when he came home from a friend's house Saturday (Nov.21) morning, there was almost nothing left. He says his furniture and sentimental items were lost in the early morning fire.

One woman died from this fire, two were sent to the hospital, and some were left without a place to live.

“Most everything was ruined. A large amount of the insulation had taken over the house and fallen on everything, as well as it being burned,” Wilson said.

Atlas the Restaurant in Fayetteville, where Wilson works, is trying to help him recover. Atlas started a virtual tip jar earlier this spring to help employees after owners were forced to make cutbacks due to COVID-19, but for the next two weeks, all proceeds will go to Wilson.

“He works incredibly hard, he’s creative, he’s essential to our team and to our family. We love him very much,” said Brandon Rostek, Co-Owner of Atlas the Restaurant.

Rostek says 100% of the proceeds will go to Wilson, helping him get back on his feet.

In the meantime, Wilson says he’s thankful he has family to stay with while he searches for a new home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.