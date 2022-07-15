City of Fayetteville asking eastside customers to save water due to drought

The City of Fayetteville is asking people with homes and businesses in east Fayetteville and Goshen to conserve their water usage.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville is asking people with homes and businesses in east Fayetteville, Elkins and Goshen to conserve their water usage.

Officials say that the water system is seeing increased demand while experiencing the hotter and drier than usual temperatures in the area.

Affected locations are east of North Crossover Road, particularly:

Areas off of Highway 45 (East Mission Boulevard)

Highway 16 (East Huntsville Road)

Both homes and businesses are being asked by the City of Fayetteville Utilities Department to adjust their water usage during high-demand morning and evening hours like when people are getting ready for work and returning home.

Between the hours of 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., the city is asking customers in the affected areas to lower the amount of water they use for irrigation, like sprinklers or landscape watering.

"With hot summer temperatures and heavy demand for irrigation, usage in east Fayetteville and Goshen is high, and parts of the water system are being pushed to its limit," the city's utilities department said in a statement on Friday.

Officials think that adjusting the irrigation schedules during that time window will help the water system recover.

To report a leak, call the City of Fayetteville at (479) 575-8386 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call (479) 587-3555 after hours.

