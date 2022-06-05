Fayetteville residents facing challenges as they are forced to move out for flood repairs

Fayetteville residents are forced to move out of their homes due to flooding damage but are now facing more challenges with shelters and other places to stay.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Packing up the pieces, residents at the west end apartment complex in are looking for a new place to stay after being asked to move out by Saturday. After flash flooding destroyed their homes. The property manager says this is necessary for their safety and in order to rebuild and clean up.

“I kind of feel all their pain, you know,” said Oscar Balbuena with America’s Remodeling and Painting. “Because some people been here for a long time and this is they have nowhere else to go. So, you know it’s kind of heartbreaking to see.”

However, America’s Remodeling and Painting says it is best they do this as soon as possible so that way yhey can move back in.

There is a total of nearly 50 units at the complex. Since 9 a.m., America’s Remodeling and Painting have been out working on four apartments removing damaged drywall and wet insulation. So far, eight units have been cleared and by the end of Friday, property manager John Cloyed expects 10 more units cleared out.

"We still trying to figure that out,” said Cherokee Hoag, a resident of the West End Apartments. “ I think lot of us are going to go camping.”

The West End property management did contact the Red Cross and a shelter is in place at Genesis Church for people to stay. However, residents say that option is not good enough.

“A lot of the places that are helping ain’t taking the pets,” Hoag said. “And we called the Red Cross and Red Cross told us that we had to call the animal shelter and have the animal shelter take them and put them in different homes. “I ain't rehoming my dogs.”

Families are also wondering how they will rebuild as they don’t have to insure and many of their clothes among other things are destroyed.

“It’s getting to us,” said a member of the Hoag family while holding back tears.

“It’s bad, real bad our lives are getting turned upside down,” said another family member.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.