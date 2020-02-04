Fayetteville Representative calls for Governor Hutchinson to issue a shelter-in-place order

Representative Denise Garner says Arkansas needs to focus on shutting down all but essential activities.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas is one of just five states that have yet to implement some form of a shelter-in-place order.

The other states are North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.

In a press release on Thursday, (Apr. 2), the Democratic Party of Arkansas stated, "Arkansas is failing to follow the general consensus of public health professionals across the country."

"We need to act decisively now so that we can minimize the duration and long-term impact of this virus," said Stated Representative, Denise Garner.

Representative Garner is a retired Oncology nurse, representing House District 84 in Fayetteville and Washington County.

Her husband is a frontline doctor in Washington County.

She has two sons, one is facing the shutdown of his restaurant during the crisis, and the other is a frontline doctor in Memphis.