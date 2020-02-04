Fayetteville Representative calls for Governor Hutchinson to issue a shelter-in-place order

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas is one of just five states that have yet to implement some form of a shelter-in-place order.
The other states are North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.
In a press release on Thursday, (Apr. 2), the Democratic Party of Arkansas stated, "Arkansas is failing to follow the general consensus of public health professionals across the country."
"We need to act decisively now so that we can minimize the duration and long-term impact of this virus," said Stated Representative, Denise Garner.
Representative Garner is a retired Oncology nurse, representing House District 84 in Fayetteville and Washington County.
Her husband is a frontline doctor in Washington County.
She has two sons, one is facing the shutdown of his restaurant during the crisis, and the other is a frontline doctor in Memphis.
"While our efforts so far have made some difference and have been well-intentioned, it's clear that far too many people are disregarding guidance to stay home and avoid crowds. Arkansas needs to focus on shutting down all but essential activities, providing food and economic support to people for the duration of the crisis, and then on re-building and re-starting our economy. With each day we delay, we are making our own crisis worse," said Representative Garner.