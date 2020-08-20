Fayetteville reopens some park amenities beginning Aug. 24

Beginning Aug. 24, the most heavily used playgrounds are being reopened, and restrooms near these playgrounds will be opened.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation Department is reopening some amenities in specific park locations.

Beginning Aug. 24, the most heavily used playgrounds are being reopened, and restrooms near these playgrounds will be opened.

Park restrooms to be opened:

Wilson Park, Veterans Park, Gulley Park and Davis Park restrooms will be opened along with Walker Park restroom, which has been open throughout the pandemic. These restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized twice daily.

Sport complexes restrooms at Kessler Mountain, Gary Hampton, White River and Lewis Fields will be open during league play or rentals only.

The city asks that residents observe health and safety requirements posted on signs at these park restrooms. This includes a maximum occupancy of two people per restroom along with reminders that masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained during use.

Playgrounds reopening:

Kessler Mountain Park, Walker Park, Wilson Park, Gulley Park, Bryce Davis Park and Veterans Park playgrounds will reopen during normal park hours with once-daily cleaning and sanitizing.

One swing per bay will be reinstalled at Walker Park, Wilson Park, Gulley Park and Bryce Davis Park to maintain six or more feet of social distancing.

The maximum occupancy at each location has been determined based on square footage.

The city encourages visitors to wash their hands frequently and bring their own hand sanitizer and wipes. Masks and social distancing are required. Visitors who are sick are asked to avoid visiting parks and using playgrounds.



Residents and visitors who enjoy Fayetteville’s parks and trails are reminded by the city to take all possible steps to reduce unnecessary risks for COVID-19 transmission.



To learn more about the Parks and Recreation in Fayetteville, please visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/150/Parks-Recreation.