Fayetteville reduces speed limit to 20 mph in residential areas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The default residential speed limit in Fayetteville will be lowered from 25 to 20 miles per hour (mph).

The change comes after an ordinance was unanimously passed by the Fayetteville City Council on Oct. 5, 2021.

This ordinance will take effect on Nov. 6, 2021, according to the city.

The decision was made after there were concerns in the community about neighborhood speeding and pedestrian safety. The amendment was supported by recommendations from the National Association of City Transportation Officials, the City’s 2019 Mobility Plan, and City Plan 2040, which establishes desired operating speeds of 15-20 mph for most residential streets.

The University of Arkansas also showed support for lowering speed limits after there were two recent pedestrian fatalities on streets surrounding the campus.

Research shows that that the pedestrian mortality rate doubles when the speed of a car at the time of impact is increased from 20 to 25 mph.

The speed limit change will apply to all residential streets that currently do not have a posted speed limit. Streets that are already signed for 25 mph or higher will remain at the posted speed limit until signs are replaced.

The Fayetteville Police Department is required by policy to provide a 30 day grace period before speeding violation citations are issued. Any increase in traffic patrol in residential areas will be complaint driven.

You can report speeding in your neighborhood by calling the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.