Fayetteville ranks No. 4 in U.S. News & World Report’s top 10 Best Places to Live in the U.S.

The publication uses data from trusted sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News's own internal resources to create indexes on the job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability and net migration to rank 150 cities across the country.



“I am extremely proud that Fayetteville has once again been ranked among the top 10 best places to live,” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “This recognition by a national publication confirms what those of us who live here are already well aware of: that Fayetteville is a great place to live, work, and play. It is a fine tribute to our wonderful community of people who care so very much and work together to make ours a model city for the rest of the nation.”



For more information about the 2021-2022 Best Places rankings from U.S. News & World Report, click here. For information about Fayetteville’s awards and recognitions over the past several years, click here.