Fayetteville Public Schools receive $80K in grants to improve nutrition of student meals

The grants will help accelerate scratch and speed-scratch cooking practices as they eliminate ultra-processed foods served in schools.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Life Time Foundation has awarded Fayetteville Public Schools $80,000 in grants for the next three years to help improve the nutritional quality of school meals.

With the support of a registered dietitian and chef specialized in school food operations, the grants will help accelerate scratch and speed-scratch cooking practices as they eliminate ultra-processed foods served in schools.

The Life Time Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works with more than 35 school districts across the nation to eliminate highly processed and artificial foods. Fayetteville Public School is the foundation's first school district in Arkansas to receive this grant.

“We are honored to partner with Life Time Foundation for the next three years to systematically review and improve our program’s ingredient and recipe quality, operations and equipment, marketing, and professional development,” said Ally Mrachek, MS RD Child Nutrition Director at Fayetteville Public Schools. “We’re making great progress in ensuring our kids are served healthy and good food and this financial support and expertise from the Life Time Foundation will ensure we make meaningful progress toward our long-term goal of more equitable access to tasty and scratch-prepared school meals.”

The grant money will pay for training and equipment to improve the meal program, participation, program access, cultural inclusivity, and support student health and education.

The meals and products recommended for the program will be free of ingredients often found in highly processed foods. These include:

Trans fats and hydrogenated oils

High-fructose corn syrup

Hormones and antibiotics

Processed and artificial sweeteners

Artificial colors and flavors

Artificial preservatives

Bleached flour

Fayetteville Public Schools nutrition ingredients already meet 55% of the Life Time Foundation standards.

“We’re thrilled that our work, affecting healthy change for kids across the nation, now includes those in Fayetteville”, said Kimo Seymour, Executive Director of Life Time Foundation. “We understand that students who eat foods free of highly processed ingredients are able to remain more alert and better retain knowledge; given that the district served an impressive 1,129,882 meals in the 2020-2021 school year, our work will have an enormous impact.”