Local News

Fayetteville Public Schools offering free meals to kids all summer

The free meals will be served at Owl Creek School starting Monday, June 5.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Public Schools (FPS) announced they are offering free meals this summer to anyone 18 years or younger. 

The meals will be served daily at Owl Creek School starting June 5, and continue through Aug. 4. They will close on June 19, and July 3-7, according to their website. 

FPS says the serving hours will be Monday through Friday, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you wish to receive a free meal but can't make it to this location, FPS says daily hot meals can also be picked up at any of the FPS food truck locations. 

The food truck locations are: 

  • Fayetteville Public Library 

401 West Mountain Street

10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

  • Yvonne Richard Community Center 

240 E. Rock Street

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

  • American Legion

1195 South Curtis Avenue

12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Posted by Fayetteville Public Schools on Wednesday, May 31, 2023
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

