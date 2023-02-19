Fayetteville Public Schools' chief finalists to interview

The board hopes to make a decision Wednesday, following Swofford's interview, Waitsman said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two finalists for superintendent of the Fayetteville Public Schools District have upcoming interviews, and the School Board hopes to make a decision shortly thereafter.

The board will interview Anthony Rossetti, superintendent of the Webb City School District in Webb City, Missouri, at 5 p.m. on Monday. Brad Swofford, superintendent of the Branson School District in Branson, Missouri, is set to interview at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a district news release Friday.

Board president Nika Waitsman said both candidates will visit school buildings before the interviews, which will be conducted in executive session at the McClinton Administration Building.

The board hopes to make a decision Wednesday, following Swofford's interview, Waitsman said.

The new superintendent will replace John L. Colbert, who is retiring this summer, The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The new post starts July 1.

The board cut its candidate list from 31 to six during a special meeting Jan. 28. Rossetti and Swofford were named finalists Feb. 9.

As of last fall, Fayette's enrollment was 10,426.

