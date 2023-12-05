Joint lawsuit to fight library censorship law filed by Fayetteville Public Library other Arkansas groups

The lawsuit comes as lawmakers in an increasing number of conservative states are pushing for measures making it easier to ban or restrict access to books.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A joint lawsuit against recent censorship laws has been filed by multiple Arkansas groups against a bill that would restrict access to books in state bookstores and public libraries.

It challenges sections 1 and 5 of Act 372, on the grounds that they violate the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit comes as lawmakers in an increasing number of conservative states are pushing for measures making it easier to ban or restrict access to books. The number of attempts to ban or restrict books across the U.S. last year was the highest in the 20 years the American Library Association has been tracking such efforts.

Act 372 was signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on March 30 and is slated to go into effect on August 1.

The new law also creates a process to challenge library materials and request that they be relocated to areas not accessible by kids.

The lawsuit names the state's 28 local prosecutors as defendants, along with Crawford County in Van Buren. A separate lawsuit filed last month challenged the Crawford County library's decision to move children's books that included LGBTQ+ themes to a separate portion of the library.

“Together, we have filed this lawsuit to protect the First Amendment rights of Arkansas’ reading community. Arkansas Act 372 robs the state’s readers of their constitutional right to receive information and threatens the state’s booksellers and librarians with extreme punishments for performing their core – and essential – function of making books available to the public," said Pearl's Books, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Among plaintiffs in the lawsuit is the Fayetteville Public Library (FPL), who voted to approve a motion to join the potential lawsuit in May, according to FPL Communications Director Samantha Herrera. The FPL board's vote to join the lawsuit was unanimous.

“As an organization, we are concerned about the constitutionality of the impending law, as well as the undue burden on libraries to implement it. We are proud to stand in solidarity with all public libraries in Arkansas by being part of a possible lawsuit” said David Johnson, executive director of Fayetteville Public Library.

Other plaintiffs include Central Arkansas Library System in Little Rock (CALS), Eureka Springs Carnegie public libraries, the American Booksellers Association and the Association of American Publishers.

Parts of this article were contributed by the Associated Press.

