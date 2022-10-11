Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam

Fayetteville police say local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around.

FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.

FPD assures this is a scam and is currently investigating these calls.

**SCAM ALERT** Fayetteville Patrol Officers are currently investigating multiple calls in reference to a phone scam.... Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Saturday, November 12, 2022

