Local News

Fayetteville Police want to find "ALL PIGS MUST DIE!!!" graffiti vandal

Credit: Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is investigating numerous acts of criminal mischief that occurred overnight on Sept. 14. 

FPD shared a picture on Facebook that shows spraypainted graffiti under a bridge in Fayetteville that says, "ALL PIGS MUST DIE!!!!"

"Your police department will not tolerate this hate speech and damage to personal property,” stated FPD.

If anyone has any information regarding these crimes please contact FPD at (479) 587-3555.

Credit: Fayetteville Police Department

