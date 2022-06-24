Fayetteville Police searching for missing teen

Veronica is 5'4", and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes but is known to wear blue contacts.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Veronica Soto-Gonzalez has been reported missing according to a Facebook post posted by FPD on June 24, 2022.

Veronica is 5'4", and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes but is known to wear blue contacts.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white jogger pants, and black and white vans.

Anyone with information on Veronica's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Magaña at 479-587-3520 reference case #2022-36016.

MISSING: 17-year-old Veronica Soto-Gonzalez has been reported as missing. Soto-Gonzalez is 5’4”, 125lbs with brown hair... Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Friday, June 24, 2022

