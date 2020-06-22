Fayetteville Police searching for missing/endangered man

David Mull suffers from short term memory loss and did not have any food or water with him.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for a missing/endangered man.

According to police, 65-year-old Harold "David" Mull hasn’t been seen since this morning when he went on a bike ride near the Mt. Kessler trail system.

Mull suffers from short term memory loss and did not have any food or water with him.

He is approximately 5’11” 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He has sores on his forearms and was last seen wearing a gray and black helmet, a black Nike short sleeve baseball shirt, gray sweatpants, and was riding a gray “Giant” brand bicycle.