Fayetteville Police searching for man with Alzheimer's that walked away from home

65-year-old Tony Joab is described as a Marshallese male, who is 5'7" tall, weighing about 130 pounds.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department has taken to social media to say officers are searching for a man with Alzheimer's disease that walked away from his home Wednesday, Feb. 16.

65-year-old Tony Joab is described as a Marshallese male, who is 5'7" tall, weighing about 130 pounds. Police say he has a white beard.

It's believed that Joab walked away from his home on Woodsprings Drive Wednesday between 7 a.m. and noon. Police say he could be disoriented and does not have a phone or vehicle.

Anyone with information about Joab's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.

MISSING AND ENDANGERED: 65-year-old Tony Joab walked away from his residence on Woodsprings Drive today between 7am and... Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.