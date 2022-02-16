Fayetteville Police searching for man with Alzheimer's that walked away from home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department has taken to social media to say officers are searching for a man with Alzheimer's disease that walked away from his home Wednesday, Feb. 16.
65-year-old Tony Joab is described as a Marshallese male, who is 5'7" tall, weighing about 130 pounds. Police say he has a white beard.
It's believed that Joab walked away from his home on Woodsprings Drive Wednesday between 7 a.m. and noon. Police say he could be disoriented and does not have a phone or vehicle.
Anyone with information about Joab's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.
