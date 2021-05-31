Fayetteville Police searching for hit and run suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police is asking for help in finding a truck suspected to be involved in a hit and run.
The hit and run happened late last month at Gregg and Township, and the truck allegedly hit a cyclist.
Police say the truck may possibly have minor damage on the passenger side and say there is a large decal of a bass jumping out of water in the center of the back glass. They also say there's a yellow and black army logo in the top corner of the back glass.
If you have any information about who this truck might belong to, you are asked to call Fayetteville Police at (479) 587-3555.