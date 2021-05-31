Fayetteville Police searching for hit and run suspect

Fayetteville police is asking for help in finding a truck suspected to be involved in a hit and run.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police is asking for help in finding a truck suspected to be involved in a hit and run.

The hit and run happened late last month at Gregg and Township, and the truck allegedly hit a cyclist.

Police say the truck may possibly have minor damage on the passenger side and say there is a large decal of a bass jumping out of water in the center of the back glass. They also say there's a yellow and black army logo in the top corner of the back glass.