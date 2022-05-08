x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman

Police say 28-year-old Shelby Ratliff was last seen leaving the entertainment district at approximately 2 a.m. on Thursday.
Credit: Fayetteville Police Dept.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing woman that has been missing since Thursday, May 5. 

Police say 28-year-old Shelby Ratliff was last seen leaving the entertainment district at approximately 2 a.m. on Thursday. Shelby was dropped off by a local rideshare service at a local apartment complex according to police.

Shelby was last seen wearing a beige shirt with mushrooms, brown and red flannel shirt, cut-off jean shorts, and white Dr. Martens.

No further details were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.

Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Sunday, May 8, 2022

Missing: Shelby Ratliff, 28

1 / 3
FPD

Related Articles

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

More Videos

In Other News

Large mudslide caused by recent rain closes road in Sebastian Co.