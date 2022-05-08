Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman

Police say 28-year-old Shelby Ratliff was last seen leaving the entertainment district at approximately 2 a.m. on Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing woman that has been missing since Thursday, May 5.

Police say 28-year-old Shelby Ratliff was last seen leaving the entertainment district at approximately 2 a.m. on Thursday. Shelby was dropped off by a local rideshare service at a local apartment complex according to police.

Shelby was last seen wearing a beige shirt with mushrooms, brown and red flannel shirt, cut-off jean shorts, and white Dr. Martens.

No further details were released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.

