Fayetteville Police search for missing man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is searching for a missing 50-year-old man.

Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD at 479-587-3555.

