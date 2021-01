UPDATE: Police say Aimee Chantharath has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a person who has been missing for almost a week.

According to the department, Aimee Chantharath has not been seen since Jan. 9.

Police say she is dependent on medications.

Details around her disappearance are not known at this time.