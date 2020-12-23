Fayetteville Police search for missing/endangered teen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police are searching for a missing and endangered 14-year-old.
According to police, Jazzmane Graham was last seen Tuesday (Dec. 22) around 5:30 p.m. leaving an address on 12th Street.
Police say she was walking to an address on 10th Street.
Jazzmane was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a red cobra on it and red pants. She is also wearing a yellow hair beret that resembles a skeleton's hand.
If you see Jazzmane or have seen her, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.