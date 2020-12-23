x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Fayetteville Police search for missing/endangered teen

Jazzman Graham was last seen Tuesday (Dec. 22) around 5:30 p.m. leaving an address on 12th Street.
Credit: Fayetteville Police Department
Jazzmane Graham

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police are searching for a missing and endangered 14-year-old.

According to police, Jazzmane Graham was last seen Tuesday (Dec. 22) around 5:30 p.m. leaving an address on 12th Street. 

Police say she was walking to an address on 10th Street.

Jazzmane was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a red cobra on it and red pants. She is also wearing a yellow hair beret that resembles a skeleton's hand. 

If you see Jazzmane or have seen her, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.

RELATED: Fayetteville officer receives lifesaving award for use of naloxone in heroin overdose

RELATED: All things Holidays 2020: Arkansas events, holiday headlines and more