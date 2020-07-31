x
Fayetteville Police search for missing teen

Credit: Fayetteville Police Department
Daytwon Walker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Fayetteville Police are asking the public for help locating a teen who hasn't been seen in two days.

According to police, 16-year-old Daytwon Walker left his residence on Village Lake on July 29 and has not returned.

He is 5’10, weighs 130-150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. 

Police say he has a tattoo on his right arm and a small circular scar under his left eye. 

If anyone has seen Daytwon or knows where he is you're asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479)-587-3555.

