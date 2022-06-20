Fayetteville Police search for missing teen

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. O’Dell at (479) 587-3520.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Nikky Mia Rueda, 15, was last seen in Fayetteville. She is 5'3, weighs 150 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective S. O’Dell at (479) 587-3520.

