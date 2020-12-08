Fayetteville Police search for missing and endangered man

Police say Jonathan Tyler is severely mentally disabled with Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, Depression and PTSD. He also has Lupus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Fayetteville Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, 37-year-old Jonathan Tyler left his sister's home on Miracle Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 12).

Police say Tyler is severely mentally disabled with Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia, Depression and PTSD. He also has Lupus.

They say Tyler has not taken his medications for at least two days.

According to police, Tyler mentioned wanting to go back to Mississippi or Florida, and the family believes he may try to walk given his mental capacity.

Tyler was last seen wearing a peach shirt, peach shorts, orange/blue hat, and broken glasses.

He has no phone, money or ID. He may be carrying a black Kindle and binoculars.

Tyler wears several plastic bracelets and a whistle on his wrist, a large watch, and necklaces.

He is 5'0" around 100-130 pounds and walks with a heavily gaited limp.