x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fayetteville police search for missing 22-year-old

Police say Brianna Danielle Evans was reported missing on Nov. 15, but the Morgan Nick Foundation is reporting she's been missing since Oct. 13.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department alongside the Morgan Nick Foundation is searching for a missing 22-year-old.

According to police, Brianna Danielle Evans was reported missing on Nov. 15 and was last known to be in Little Rock. The Morgan Nick Foundation is reporting that Brianna has been missing since Oct. 13. 

Brianna is 6'0", around 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the Morgan Nick Foundation, Brianna has dark skin and a possible shaved head. She also has a tattoo of an elephant on her ankle. 

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Brianna you're asked to contact Detective Scott O'Dell at (479) 587-3520.

Brianna Danielle Evans age 22, was reported missing on November 15, 2021. The last known location was Little Rock. If...

Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

RELATED: 15-year-old Haley Shell found in Illinois after missing for nearly 2 months

RELATED: Police: Body of man missing out of Springdale found in Missouri, 2 men arrested

In Other News

Josh Duggar walks into court on the first day of trial for his child pornography charges