Fayetteville police search for missing 22-year-old

Police say Brianna Danielle Evans was reported missing on Nov. 15, but the Morgan Nick Foundation is reporting she's been missing since Oct. 13.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department alongside the Morgan Nick Foundation is searching for a missing 22-year-old.

According to police, Brianna Danielle Evans was reported missing on Nov. 15 and was last known to be in Little Rock. The Morgan Nick Foundation is reporting that Brianna has been missing since Oct. 13.

Brianna is 6'0", around 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the Morgan Nick Foundation, Brianna has dark skin and a possible shaved head. She also has a tattoo of an elephant on her ankle.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Brianna you're asked to contact Detective Scott O'Dell at (479) 587-3520.