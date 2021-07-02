Fayetteville Police urging people to not drink and drive after Super Bowl celebrations

Fayetteville Police say they will have extra officers out patrolling Dickson street between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police say they will have extra officers out patrolling Dickson street between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

Celebrations will look different this year but Police are encouraging the community to have a plan to get safely home before heading to your Super Bowl party.

"I would urge people that are out there enjoying the Superbowl, watching the Chiefs and Tampa Bay...Just line up a designated driver, use a ride-sharing program, an Uber if you can, and get home safe,” says Officer Anthony Murphy.

The latest statistics from AAA says 134 people died from alcohol-related motor accidents in 2018, accounting for 26% of deaths on Arkansas roadways. Greenwood local, Tracy McMillen, says she’d rather have a friend sleep on her couch than drive home drunk.