Arkansas Baseball player arrested for public intoxication in Fayetteville

An Arkansas Baseball player was arrested for public intoxication overnight (May 23) in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas Baseball player was arrested for public intoxication overnight (May 23) in Fayetteville. Fayetteville Police responded to a disturbance call near Yancey's hot dog stand at the intersection of Dickson St. and West.

Police arrived at the scene at around 2:16 a.m., Cody Yancey, 35, was holding Braydon Webb, 23, in a sitting position on the ground. Webb is a senior outfielder for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Police noticed Webb with bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, intoxicant smell, and unsteady balance as he stood up. They also noticed Webb had blood on the right side of his face.

Yancey and witnesses told police that Webb had cut the line and got upset when he was refused service. Webb pushed a table towards Yancey and slammed the credit card reader on the ground causing it to break. Yancey struck Webb causing him to fall. Yancey held Webb from behind and Webb tried to elbow him.