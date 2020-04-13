Fayetteville Police respond to social distancing complaints at crawfish boil

A photo of the gathering surfaced around social media and caused an outcry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Bodycam footage of police breaking up a crawfish boil shows a group of people, including fraternity members from the University of Arkansas, gathered despite the governor's orders to social distance.

Police say on Saturday (April 11) they responded twice to a group of around 20 people gathered in a back yard at the Cottage Apartments in Fayetteville.

In the bodycam footage from the first time they responded, the officer says, "You guys are getting calls from concerned people about your local or social distancing. Because there is a big group of you guys and you’re all close. So can you do me a favor and at least keep a couple of you out here."

“In this instance, that officer used verbal direction and education and tried to get those individuals to comply through being nice about it,” said Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The party continued and police were called back a second time.

“Whether that message didn’t get to you I don’t know, I find that hard to believe. Somebody cam in there and said the police were just here, I guarantee it, okay. What am I asking right now is that we disperse the group,” the second officer said.

“At that, the officers were more stern. It was the second time we were out there and they were advised that if we have to come there again, citations would probably be issued,” Murphy said.

Murphy asks everyone to continue to follow the governor's order of limiting gatherings to 10 people or less. He says the police department's last resort is to issue citations, but if it comes down to that, they will.

“The Governor put forth these directives for a reason to help keep everyone safe and healthy," Murphy said. "We are out there trying to do our best and comply with these directives so everyone can stay healthy and it just makes it easier on everyone in the long run if we all comply."

No citations were given.

The U of A released the following statement saying in part:

“While this was neither university-organized nor on campus, it is disappointing. We support the safety, health and well-being of those around us. We take these values seriously and are working with city authorities and others to look into this situation and hold students accountable to our student code of conduct.”

Kappa Sig National Fraternity also released this statement saying in part: