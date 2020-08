A residence was struck by projectiles, but according to the Fayetteville Police Department, nobody was injured.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At approximately 3:32 a.m., Fayetteville Police responded to the area of 961 Applebury Drive in reference to a shooting call.

A residence was struck by projectiles, but according to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), nobody was injured.

Upon arrival officers located several shell casings.