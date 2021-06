The Fayetteville Police Department shared the images on Wednesday (June 9) hoping the public can help make an identification.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday (June 9), the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) shared surveillance video and pictures requesting the public's help.

The subject seen in the images is a person of interest in a violent felony crime that occurred in Fayetteville, according to the FPD.

If you have any information that could assist in identifying the subject, the FPD asks that you contact Detective Zimmermann at (479) 587-3529.