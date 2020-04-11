2 Fayetteville officers honored by Attorney General William Barr

On Dec. 7, 2019, Floyd and Eucce helped subdue London Phillips, the suspect who shot and killed Officer Stephen Carr behind the Fayetteville Police Station.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Fayetteville police officers are recipients of the Fourth Annual Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Policing.

Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce are the Fayetteville police officers being honored.

On Dec. 7, 2019, Floyd and Eucce helped subdue London T. Phillips, the suspect who shot and killed Officer Stephen Carr behind the Fayetteville Police Station.

An investigation into the shooting found Phillips had 100 rounds of ammunition in his possession the night of the shooting. He approached a Fayetteville police car and fired 10 times, killing Officer Stephen Carr.

Following the shooting, Corporal Floyd pursued the suspect and fired. Officer Natalie Eucce, Officer Carr's partner, joined Corporal Floyd in pursuing Phillips and fired her weapon as well.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officer Eucce and Corporal Floyd both exemplify what we see in officers throughout Arkansas: dedication, bravery, and excellence in policing," said First Assistant United States Attorney David Clay Fowlkes. The bravery and sound tactics that Officer Eucce and Corporal Floyd showed in the face of terrible danger and tragedy is remarkable. They are both certainly very deserving of this recognition. We are fortunate to have such courageous, selfless, and well-trained officers keeping our communities safe.”

The Attorney General's Award recognizes individual state, local and tribal sworn rank-and-file police officers and deputies for exceptional efforts in policing. This year, the Justice Department received 214 nominations recognizing a total of 355 individual officers, deputies, and troopers.

“There is no career nobler than that of a police officer, and the 23 officers we honor this year demonstrate that clearly,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “These individuals are distinguished in their service for field operations and criminal investigations – from investigating homicides to drug trafficking to sexual exploitation and assault – to making positive change in their communities through innovative outreach to local residents. Their actions are a testament to what law enforcement officers contribute to our nation each day, keeping us safe from violent crime and building more trusting communities, and they are deserving of our collective thanks. I am pleased to honor these 23 officers for their distinguished service in policing.”