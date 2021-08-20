Fayetteville Police need help identifying person in connection to trailer hitch theft

Police say the trailer hitch theft took place in the Best Buy parking lot in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department is needing help identifying someone in connection to a trailer hitch theft.

Police say the theft took place in the Best Buy parking lot in Fayetteville.

If anyone recognizes the person in the photos, they are asked to contact the detective division at 479-587-3520.

You can also send a Facebook message to the Fayetteville Police Department's Facebook page. The case number is 2021-58110.