Fayetteville police investigate suspicious death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — According to the Fayetteville Police Department, at about 7:22 a.m. Wednesday (June 24) officers responded to 296 N. Platinum Drive in reference to a death.

Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a deceased black male.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious and the body of the deceased man is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.