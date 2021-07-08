Fayetteville Police investigate neighborhood shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Someone shot at a home twice in the 1300 block of N. Lewis Ave. in Fayetteville on Wednesday (July 7) night.
According to Fayetteville Police, a 911 call came in with reports of shots fired at the home at 7:50 p.m.
Investigators arrived and determined there were no injuries.
A second 911 call came in reporting shots fired just after 5:40 a.m. Thursday (July 8) morning. Again, police arrived and found no injuries but say the home was struck.
There have been no arrests in connection with the shooting, and the incident is still under investigation. Please check back for updates.