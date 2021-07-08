Fayetteville Police investigate neighborhood shooting

Fayetteville police confirmed a home was hit. No arrests have been made at this time, but the incident is under investigation.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Someone shot at a home twice in the 1300 block of N. Lewis Ave. in Fayetteville on Wednesday (July 7) night.

According to Fayetteville Police, a 911 call came in with reports of shots fired at the home at 7:50 p.m.

Investigators arrived and determined there were no injuries.

A second 911 call came in reporting shots fired just after 5:40 a.m. Thursday (July 8) morning. Again, police arrived and found no injuries but say the home was struck.